Assam Rifles, NCB seize drugs valued at Rs 53.8 crore in Manipur; 2 arrested

Imphal, Sep 26 (IANS) In a decisive operation aimed at curbing illicit drug trafficking, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apprehended two drug peddlers and narcotics valued at around Rs 53.8 crore were recovered from their possession in Manipur’s Chandel district on Friday.

A Defence spokesperson said that the anti-drug operation unfolded on Friday following specific intelligence inputs.

Acting swiftly on the information, a mobile vehicle check post was established at Bala Point areas of Chandel district, bordering Myanmar.

During surveillance, a white Gypsy and a motorcycle were observed approaching the checkpoint.

However, both vehicles halted approximately 60 to 70 meters short of the post, and the individuals onboard abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee into the surrounding forested terrain, the Defence spokesperson said.

He said that the search column responded with immediate pursuit, initiating an extensive area sweep.

After a determined effort, the team of 22 personnel from Assam Rifles and the NCB successfully apprehended both suspects.

A thorough inspection of the vehicles and individuals led to the recovery of 67.26 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets with an estimated market value of Rs 53.8 crore.

The spokesman said that the seized contraband and the apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This operation stands as a testament to the synergy between Assam Rifles and NCB in combating the menace of drug trafficking in the region, he stated.

According to the spokesman, Assam Rifles continues to maintain vigilant oversight across sensitive areas of Manipur, reinforcing its commitment to upholding law and order and safeguarding communities from the threats posed by narcotics and other illicit activities.

The successful interdiction at Bala Point in Chandel district highlights the force’s proactive stance and operational readiness in addressing emerging security challenges.

Five Manipur districts – Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul -- share a 398 km unfenced international border with Myanmar.

Often, various drugs including methamphetamine tablets and heroin being seized in Manipur after these are smuggled from Myanmar, a hot spot of illegal trading of numerous drugs.

