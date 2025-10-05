Assam Rifles defuses two powerful IEDs in Manipur’s Jiribam averting major incident

Imphal, Oct 5 (IANS) The security forces in Manipur averted a major tragedy on Sunday night following the recovery and destruction of two powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Jiribam district, officials said.

An official terming the defuse of the IEDs a significant breakthrough amid ongoing tensions in the state, said that acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, personnel from Assam Rifles launched a search operation in the Makhabasti areas in Jiribam, which shares a border with southern Assam.

He said that the operation led to the detection and recovery of two IEDs weighing 12 kg each, three electric power sources weighing 500 grams, and 12 meters of Cordex (detonation cord).

Given the sensitive nature of the explosives, a bomb disposal team promptly destroyed the devices on the spot using service explosives, ensuring the safety of the local population.

This recovery comes at a critical juncture for Manipur, which has recently seen recurring unrest and bouts of violence threatening civilian peace.

Since the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13, security agencies have remained on high alert, proactively responding to attempts by disruptive elements to destabilise the fragile peace in the region.

According to the official, Sunday’s recovery and safe disposal of the lethal explosives underscore the determination and effectiveness of the security forces in thwarting malicious attempts to create chaos.

Officials believe that the timely action by the Assam Rifles not only prevented potential loss of life and property but also sent a strong message to those trying to undermine the ongoing peace efforts under President’s Rule in Manipur.

The operation highlights the importance of continued vigilance and cooperation among security agencies to ensure that Manipur’s return to normalcy is not derailed by such nefarious plots.

The recovery and destruction of the IEDs in Jiribam is being regarded as a significant victory in the drive to restore long-term stability to the state, the official added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, based on multiple inputs regarding presence of weapon caches in Tamenglong, Imphal West and Noney Districts, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and Commandos, launched simultaneous operations in the New Namtiram areas in Tamenglong district, Sekmai in Imphal West district and Kotzim in Kangpokpi district.

The operations led to recovery of 25 weapons (including two looted arms), ammunition and other war-like stores. The recoveries included two 9 mm CMG (including one looted), one .303 Rifle (looted), one HK G3 Rifle (German made), one 9mm Pistol (Italy made), three .32 Cal Pistols (US made), nine Bolt Action Rifles, two Pull Mechanism Rifles, three Single Barrel Rifles (country made), two Improvised Mortars (Pompi), one Tube Launcher (country made), along with large quantity of ammunition and other war-like stores.

