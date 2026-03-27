Assam polls: Owaisi to hold public meetings to seek votes for Badruddin Ajmal's party

Guwahati, March 27 (IANS) Asaduddin Owaisi is set to campaign for AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, in a move aimed at consolidating minority votes in key constituencies.

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A senior party leader on Friday said that Owaisi will visit Assam on April 2 and 3, during which he is scheduled to address at least eight public meetings across different constituencies.

The campaign will primarily focus on garnering support for Ajmal, who is contesting from the Binnakandi Assembly seat.

Owaisi’s participation is expected to add momentum to the campaign, particularly in minority-dominated areas where the AIUDF has traditionally held influence. His speeches are likely to target both the BJP and the Congress, positioning the AIUDF as a key regional force.

Ajmal, a prominent figure in Assam politics, is seeking to retain his political relevance amid a shifting electoral landscape. The AIUDF has been attempting to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of the polls, banking on its core support base.

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, the AIUDF emerged as a significant player by winning 13 seats, establishing itself as the principal opposition force in several constituencies dominated by minority voters.

In the 2021 elections, the party’s tally rose to 16 seats by forming an alliance with the Congress-led “Mahajot”. While the alliance managed to put up a strong fight, it ultimately fell short as the BJP-led coalition returned to power with a clear majority.

The AIUDF’s performance reflected both its continued relevance and the challenges it faces in expanding beyond its traditional voter base. Soon after the polls, Congress broke the alliance with AIUDF, and the two parties fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections independently. The AIUDF failed to open its account in the Lok Sabha polls.

Owaisi’s campaign could influence voter dynamics in select constituencies, though its overall impact on the electoral outcome remains to be seen.

The upcoming elections are expected to witness intense competition, with parties stepping up efforts to mobilise support through high-profile campaigners and targeted outreach across Assam.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly will take place in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

--IANS

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