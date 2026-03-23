Assam polls: BJP’s Bhupen Borah files nomination from Bihpuria, slams Congress

Guwahati, March 23 (IANS) Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), filed his nomination papers on Monday from the Bihpuria Assembly constituency in Lakhimpur district for the upcoming state elections to be held on April 9.

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Borah, accompanied by senior BJP leaders and supporters, submitted his nomination amid a show of strength, signalling his formal entry into the electoral fray under the saffron party’s banner.

The move comes shortly after his induction into the BJP, marking a significant political shift in Assam’s pre-poll landscape.

Speaking to reporters after filing his papers, Borah launched a sharp attack on the Congress, his former party, stating that “no one with a sense of self-respect can stay in Congress anymore.”

He alleged internal issues and a lack of direction within the party, which, according to him, compelled many leaders to reconsider their political future.

Highlighting his decision to join the BJP, Borah expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development agenda pursued by the ruling party.

“No one can stop the journey of development led by Modi,” he asserted, adding that the BJP has consistently delivered on its promises and ensured inclusive growth across regions.

Borah also said that he aims to bring accelerated development to the Bihpuria constituency if elected, focusing on infrastructure, employment, and welfare initiatives.

He appealed to voters to support the BJP for continued progress and stability in Assam.

The Bihpuria seat is expected to witness a keen contest in the upcoming elections, with Borah’s candidature from the BJP adding a new dimension to the political dynamics in Lakhimpur district.

The Assam Assembly elections are likely to see intense competition, with parties stepping up campaigns and candidate announcements in the run-up to polling.

--IANS

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