Assam polls: BJP releases list of 88; CM Sarma to contest from Jalukbari, Pradyut Bordoloi in Dispur

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, announcing nominees for 88 constituencies across the state.

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The list was finalised at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, chaired by the top leadership of the party.

The list features several prominent leaders, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will contest from Jalukbari, a seat he currently represents and is considered a BJP stronghold.

Senior Minister Chandramohan Patowary has been fielded from Tihu, while state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will contest from her earlier seat, Golaghat.

In key urban constituencies, the BJP has nominated Pradyut Bordoloi from Dispur, Diplu Ranjan Sarmah from New Guwahati, and Vijay Kumar Gupta from Guwahati Central, signalling a strong focus on retaining its hold over its bastion.

Notably, Bordoloi joined the BJP, snapping long ties with the Congress party on Wednesday in the national capital, and has also resigned from the post of Nagaon Lok Sabha seat.

Among other important seats, the party has fielded candidates in Upper Assam strongholds such as Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Digboi, Doom Dooma and Margherita.

Bhaskar Sharma has been nominated from Margherita, while Prasanta Phukan will contest from Dibrugarh and Suren Phukan from Digboi.

The BJP has also announced candidates for several constituencies in Central and Lower Assam, including Rangia, Nalbari, Barhampur, Samaguri and Nagaon.

In Barhampur, the party has fielded Jitu Goswami, while Rupak Sarmah will contest from Nagaon-Batadraba.

In tribal and reserved constituencies, the party has nominated candidates in seats such as Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Tamulpur (ST), Dhemaji (ST), Majuli (ST), Bokajan (ST) and Diphu (ST), indicating its continued outreach to indigenous communities.

The first list reflects a mix of experienced leaders and new faces, with the party aiming to consolidate its electoral base across regions.

The BJP is expected to announce additional candidates in the coming days as it finalises its strategy for the high-stakes Assembly polls.

--IANS

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