Assam polls about ending ‘mafiaraj’, says Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, March 18 (IANS) Reacting to senior leader Pradyut Bordoloi’s decision to join the BJP, Lok Sabha MP and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday termed the move a “personal choice” and asserted that the upcoming Assembly elections are not about individuals but about “freeing the state from fear and mafiaraj”.

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Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said that Bordoloi had been given significant opportunities by the Congress in recent years. “Two years ago, he was given the chance to represent the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, and he is currently a Member of Parliament. This time, even a member of his family was given a ticket to contest the Assembly polls,” Gogoi noted.

“Despite this, he chose to join the BJP. That is his personal decision,” he added. Gogoi, however, downplayed the political impact of Bordoloi’s exit, emphasising that the electoral battle in Assam transcends individual leaders.

“This election is not about any one individual. It is about freeing Assam from the clutches of Himanta Biswa Sarma and ending the mafiaraj that has taken root under his leadership,” he said.

Alleging a climate of fear in the state, the Congress leader claimed that ordinary Assamese citizens are seeking change. “Himanta Biswa Sarma has created a situation of fear among the people. There is a strong desire among the public to get rid of this atmosphere,” Gogoi said, expressing confidence in his party’s prospects.

“We are receiving tremendous support across Assam, and I am confident that the Congress will form the next government,” he asserted.

Dismissing speculation that Bordoloi’s resignation was triggered by differences over candidate selection for a particular Assembly seat, Gogoi said such claims were unfounded. “It cannot happen over a single seat. In every political party, there are differences and strong opinions, but that alone cannot be the reason for snapping ties and joining a rival party,” he said.

Bordoloi’s exit is seen as a setback for the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls, even as the party leadership seeks to project unity and confidence.

--IANS

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