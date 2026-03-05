Assam making substantial investments in infrastructure: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government is making substantial investments in infrastructure to lay the foundation for long-term economic growth and development.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma stated that the government is focusing on building durable public assets that will benefit Assam for decades to come.

"Building assets today for a brighter tomorrow! In Assam, we are investing a large chunk of money into creating infrastructure which will serve the State for the coming decades," he wrote.

The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs 26,409 crore has been invested during the 2024–25 financial year alone to develop key infrastructure across the state.

According to Sarma, the investments are part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen Assam's connectivity, industrial capacity and public services while accelerating the state's economic transformation.

The focus has been on expanding road networks, improving bridges and transport infrastructure, upgrading urban facilities and enhancing logistics systems.

Infrastructure development has emerged as a central pillar of the Assam government’s policy framework in recent years, with the state witnessing the rollout of multiple projects aimed at improving connectivity and boosting investment.

Major initiatives include new highways, bridges across the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, expansion of airports, railway upgrades and improvements in rural connectivity.

The government has also prioritised urban infrastructure, including water supply, drainage and smart city initiatives in several towns.

Officials have said that such large-scale infrastructure spending is intended to generate employment, improve mobility of goods and people, and attract industries to the region.

The investments are also expected to strengthen Assam’s position as a gateway to Southeast Asia under India’s Act East policy.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government remains committed to building modern infrastructure to support Assam's long-term growth.

He noted that sustained investment in public assets would help unlock economic opportunities, improve living standards and ensure that the benefits of development reach all sections of society.

