Assam Mahila Congress chief calls Bhupen Borah a betrayer, opportunist

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Assam Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur on Thursday launched a sharp attack on former Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah, describing him as a “betrayer” and an “opportunist” following his resignation from the party and impending switch to the BJP.

Reacting strongly to Borah’s exit, Borthakur said that a leader who had shared the Congress platform for years has now abandoned the party for personal political gain.

“Till recently we were together, fighting for the party. Today, he has chosen a different path. Such actions can only be described as betrayal,” she said, without naming Borah directly but clearly referring to him.

Borthakur also made an emotional declaration of loyalty to the Congress, asserting that she would never join the BJP under any circumstances.

“I will not go to the BJP. Even if circumstances force me to sell 'ghuguni' on the streets to survive, I will not change my ideology,” she said, underlining her commitment to the Congress and its values.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed asserted that the resignation of Bhupen Kumar Borah will have no impact on the party, describing the Congress as a “vast ocean” that remains unaffected by individual exits.

“The Congress is an ocean. Even if one stream flows out, the ocean remains the same. Bhupen Borah’s departure will not affect the party in any way,” he told reporters.

Ahmed exuded confidence that the Congress will form the next government in Assam, asserting that the “ocean of Congress” will sweep the state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He further stated that the party will return to power under the leadership of Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

“This time, the Congress will form the government in Assam under Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership,” the MLA claimed.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, who served as APCC President during a critical phase for the party, including the previous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, resigned from the Congress earlier this week, triggering intense political speculation.

His exit is seen as a major setback for the Opposition party, which has already been grappling with internal challenges and a series of defections in recent years.

Adding further political significance to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Borah’s residence a couple of days ago, fuelling speculation about his imminent switch to the BJP.

The Chief Minister later confirmed that Borah is scheduled to formally join the ruling party on February 22, a move that could strengthen the BJP’s organisational base ahead of the next Assembly polls.

--IANS

tdr/rad