Assam: Kandarpa Kalita slams Gaurav Gogoi after quitting Congress

Guwahati, March 9 (IANS) Former Congress leader in Assam, Kandarpa Kalita, launched a sharp attack on state party president Gaurav Gogoi after resigning from the Congress, alleging that the MP treats party workers as “servants” and lacks any sense of Assamese nationalism.

Speaking to reporters here, Kalita claimed that Gogoi does not respect grassroots workers and accused him of undermining senior party leaders.

“Gaurav Gogoi thinks Congress workers are his servants. This attitude has created deep resentment among party members,” Kalita alleged.

He further claimed that Gogoi lacks a sense of regional identity and commitment to Assam’s interests.

“Gaurav Gogoi has no nationalism when it comes to Assam. He is making hollow promises in the name of justice,” Kalita said.

Kalita also referred to recent political discussions surrounding popular singer Zubeen Garg and alleged that Gogoi has been making false promises about ensuring justice for him.

“Gaurav Gogoi is going around promising justice for Zubeen Garg, but these are nothing but false assurances meant to mislead people,” Kalita said.

In a scathing remark, the former Congress leader also described Gogoi as a “lora raja” (young king), suggesting that he behaves with a sense of entitlement within the party.

Kalita further alleged that the Congress in Assam is currently being run under the influence of senior party leader Rakibul Hussain.

“At present, Congress in Assam is functioning like ‘Congress (R)’, where Rakibul Hussain’s rule is prevailing,” he said.

The senior leader’s resignation and remarks come at a time when the Congress in Assam is attempting to reorganise its structure and build alliances with regional parties ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Party leaders have so far not issued an official response to Kalita’s allegations. However, political observers believe the remarks reflect continuing internal tensions within the state unit of the Congress.

