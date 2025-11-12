Assam: Heroin valued at Rs 4.65 crore seized in Silchar

Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Assam Police, recovered heroin valued at Rs 4.65 crores from near Jhujang Pahar in Cachar district, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesman said that based on specific intelligence on the trafficking of drugs, Assam Rifles launched the joint operation with Assam Police on Tuesday and recovered the heroin concealed in 50 soap cases.

The latest drug seizure took place within two days in the same Cachar district. The defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles, in a similar joint operation with Assam Police, recovered highly addictive methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 6 crores on November 9.

During the operation, the team apprehended one individual, a resident of Silchar, who was transporting 20,000 methamphetamine tablets via the Silchar bypass road.

The mobile in possession of the individual was also confiscated, and further investigation is underway.

Assam Rifles has been at the forefront of anti-drug operations in the region, conducting regular operations to disrupt and dismantle narcotics networks. This seizure is a significant milestone in the effort to combat drug trafficking.

The banned methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are commonly referred to as the ‘crazy drug’.

The highly addictive tablets are very popular among drug addicts in India, Bangladesh and the neighbouring countries. Notably, Myanmar shares a 1,643-km-long unfenced border with four Northeastern states -- Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland -- which serves as a key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets.

At least six of the 10 districts of Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip -- share a 510-km border with Myanmar, while five of the 16 Manipur districts -- Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Kamjong and Ukhrul -- share a 398-km unfenced international border with the neighbouring country.

Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and southern Assam have turned into major corridors for drug smuggling from Myanmar, with the illegal consignments being ferried to other parts of the country and abroad.

