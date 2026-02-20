Assam govt aims to free 5 lakh bighas of land from encroachers in next term: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state government has already freed more than 1.5 lakh bighas of land from illegal encroachment and has set a target of clearing five lakh bighas of land from encroachers during its next term.

Addressing a public gathering at Natanpur in Cachar district under the Vibrant Village Programme, Sarma said protecting land and safeguarding the rights of indigenous people remain key priorities of the BJP-led state government.

The event was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Assam as part of official and developmental engagements.

“Our government has freed more than 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachers. In the next term, we have taken a resolve to free five lakh bighas of land from encroachers,” Sarma said, reiterating the government’s commitment to protecting Assam’s land resources and demographic identity.

The Chief Minister said illegal encroachment had posed a serious threat to Assam’s demographic balance, land ownership patterns, and economic stability for several decades, but the present government had taken firm and decisive measures to address the issue through lawful eviction drives.

He added that eviction operations were conducted strictly in accordance with legal provisions and aimed at restoring land to its rightful owners as well as for public and developmental use.

Highlighting the Vibrant Village Programme, Sarma said the initiative seeks to strengthen infrastructure, connectivity, and livelihood opportunities in border and remote villages, thereby ensuring inclusive development and enhancing national security.

He emphasised that border villages should be regarded as the “first villages of India” rather than the last, and their development is essential to prevent migration, improve living standards, and ensure stability in sensitive frontier regions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the gathering, said the Vibrant Village Programme reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering border communities and integrating them fully into the country’s development framework.

He also praised the Assam government for effectively implementing welfare schemes, strengthening governance, and maintaining law and order across the state.

The programme witnessed the participation of local residents, elected representatives, and government officials, who highlighted ongoing developmental works and expressed confidence in continued progress under the BJP-led government.

