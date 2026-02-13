Assam: Gaurav Gogoi skips comment on martyr family’s remarks​

Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday avoided direct comments on the criticism voiced by the family of Kargil war hero Captain Jintu Gogoi over his alleged links to Pakistan, and instead sought to shift focus to flood mitigation, erosion control, and ethnic status issues during his visit to Majuli. ​

Gogoi’s remarks came amid a growing political controversy after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report probing Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links would be amended and sent to the Centre for further investigation. ​

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said he would not respond to statements made by the martyr’s parents, who had expressed anguish over reports of his earlier visits to Pakistan. ​

“They are a martyr’s family. Whatever they say, I do not want to comment on that. I have deep respect for them,” he said, adding that he had personally visited the family several times during his tenure as a Lok Sabha MP. Captain Jintu Gogoi had laid down his life during the Kargil War. ​

His father, Thogiran Gogoi, earlier said that visits to a country considered hostile were painful for families who had sacrificed their children for the nation, and asserted that anyone conspiring against India should be treated as a traitor. ​

Amid the sharp political exchanges, the Congress leader underlined governance priorities, particularly flood and erosion relief, which continue to plague Majuli and other riverine areas of Assam. ​

Gogoi said that if the Congress forms the next government in the state, it would approach the Prime Minister to release funds for flood and erosion control projects. ​

He also reiterated the party’s commitment to securing Scheduled Tribe status for six major ethnic communities in Assam, stating that the Centre has the authority to implement the decision. ​

“We will work with the Prime Minister on issues concerning the state,” he said, recalling that during his father Tarun Gogoi’s tenure as Chief Minister, cooperation with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government had helped Assam secure several initiatives.

​Commenting on the Prime Minister’s recent visit to the state, Gogoi said the Assembly election was about choosing the next state government and Chief Minister, not the Prime Minister. ​

With polls approaching, the SIT probe controversy has added intensity to the campaign, even as flood control and ethnic status remain key voter concerns.

--IANS

tdr/dan