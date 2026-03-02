Assam emerging as fast expanding industrial hub: CM Himanta Sarma

Guwahati, March 2 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state has emerged as a fast-expanding industrial hub, moving far beyond its traditional identity as a tea-producing region.

Read More

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said that while Assam continues to be a major producer of tea, its industrial base has significantly diversified in recent years, spanning sectors ranging from semiconductors and hydrocarbons to manufacturing, hospitality and allied industries.

“You thought Assam just produces tea? Well, it does that but today our industrial base has expanded - from semiconductor to hydrocarbons, manufacturing to hospitality and beyond,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Highlighting the state’s industrial vision, CM Sarma asserted that Assam is now positioning itself as one of India’s emerging industrial centres under the banner of “Advantage Assam”.

He added that the state’s growth journey is still at an early stage and that sustained policy support and investments would drive further expansion.

“#AdvantageAssam is India’s emerging industrial hub and we have just begun,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has undertaken multiple reforms to improve the ease of doing business, attract private investment and strengthen industrial infrastructure.

These include the development of industrial parks, sector-specific policies, and incentives for domestic and global investors.

Officials noted that Assam’s industrial landscape has witnessed renewed interest following the organisation of investment summits and roadshows aimed at showcasing the state’s potential in energy, electronics, food processing, tourism and logistics.

Assam’s strategic location in the Northeast, coupled with improved connectivity and proximity to Southeast Asian markets, has further enhanced its attractiveness as an investment destination, they said.

The state has also been focusing on skill development and employment generation to ensure that industrial growth translates into broad-based economic benefits.

Officials said new projects across sectors are expected to create significant job opportunities for local youth.

CM Sarma reiterated that industrialisation would play a key role in Assam’s economic transformation, helping the state diversify its revenue base while contributing to national growth objectives.

--IANS

tdr/dpb