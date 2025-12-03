Assam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 31.76 crore belonging to income tax officer and his wife

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has provisionally attached movable assets worth approximately Rs 31.76 crore belonging to Income Tax Officer Khurshed Khan and his wife, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the agency said on Wednesday.

The attachment was made through Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) No. 07/2025 issued on November 29, 2025.

The financial probe agency initiated its investigation based on a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Branch, Guwahati, against Khan.

The CBI had already filed a chargesheet on December 27, 2021, accusing him under Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for possessing disproportionate assets during his tenure as a public servant.

According to the ED, its investigation revealed that Khan and his wife accumulated assets far exceeding their known sources of income between January 1, 2014, and December 31, 2019.

“ED investigation revealed that Khurshed Khan and his wife owned disproportionate assets during the check period from January 1, 2014, to December 31, 2019, in the form of deposits in bank accounts and Post Offices,” the ED said in its press note.

These assets were traced to deposits in multiple bank accounts and post office accounts held by the couple.

The agency stated that the wealth was generated through “misuse of official position,” unexplained cash deposits, layering of funds, and the use of fictitious income sources.

ED highlighted that the couple tried to legitimise these assets by fabricating entries in personal diaries and claiming false sources of income.

These included purported agricultural income, gifts from relatives, bogus reimbursements for departmental expenses, and even claims of income from garment stitching by Khan’s wife, all of which were found to be unsubstantiated during the probe.

