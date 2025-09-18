Assam: Drugs valued at over Rs 12 crore seized, one held

Guwahati, Sep 18 (IANS) The Assam Police have foiled a large drug peddling attempt and narcotics items worth more than Rs 12 crore were seized in the Cachar district, police said on Thursday.

A senior police official said, "Based on credible intelligence input, we carried out an operation in the Silchar town in the Cachar district. We intercepted a vehicle at Kathal bypass locality of Silchar and narcotics were recovered from the vehicle. The investigating team seized at least 40,000 Yaba tablets kept in four containers of the vehicle."

According to police, the total international market value of the seized drugs would be more than Rs 12 crore.

"We have estimated the value of seized drug to be Rs 12 crore 70 lakh in the international market. One person identified as Dilwar Hussain Laskar was arrested on the charges of drug peddling and a case under relevant section was registered against him," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that the fight against the drug nexus is massive, while claiming that drug smugglers have been using several new methods, including drones, to deliver narcotics consignments.

The Chief Minister said that with modified tactics, the drugs are being delivered by traffickers sitting in far off places, which is dangerous.

"In Assam and Meghalaya, primarily drug carriers have been operating, and it is a long battle for us against them, and it will continue. However, the traffickers have been using various methods to deliver the consignments, and often they have been using drones as carriers of narcotics items," he added.

Speaking to the reporters here, he said: "The menace of drugs is huge, and every state government has been taking efforts to foil the drug peddling attempt. Assam has been tackling the narcotics network with its full force, and we have zero tolerance against narcotics. I believe that continuous operations against drugs are the way to eradicate this menace from the society."

The Chief Minister also said that the kingpins of the drug network do not live in India, and they operate from foreign nations.

"The kingpins of the narcotics nexus operate from abroad through their agents. They use every possible modus operandi to avoid being caught by the police. Sometimes, multiple agents travel together with tiny consignments of drugs, which are very hard to detect. If 10 persons travel by train from Guwahati to Delhi with half a gram of heroin in each of their pockets, it will be very difficult to catch and arrest them. However, the security teams have been continuously working to be one step ahead of drug peddlers, and this is how Assam Police operate to bust drug networks," CM Sarma added.

