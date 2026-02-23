Assam disburses Rs 120 crore under Rural Livelihood Mission, key schemes launched​

Guwahati, Feb 23 (IANS) The Assam government on Monday disbursed Rs 120 crore as financial assistance under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) at a major programme held at the Jyoti Bishnu Antarkatik Kala Mandir here. ​

Read More

The event marked the launch of several key initiatives to strengthen rural livelihoods and enhance digital outreach across the state. These included the Mukhyamantri Utkarsh Yojana, Krishi Sarathi App, Samaveshi Ajeevika Yojana, and the Rural One App, reflecting the government’s focus on inclusive growth and technology-driven service delivery in rural Assam. ​

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the programme as the chief guest, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over the event and announced a series of new measures for farmers and rural infrastructure development. ​

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma said a new scheme for Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs) has been introduced to provide both financial and technical support to farmers.

​He said the initiative would help farmers take advantage of the free trade agreements India has signed with countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. ​

“This will enable Assam to export its agricultural and horticultural produce to global markets and enhance farmers’ incomes,” the Chief Minister said. ​

Sarma further informed that Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also launched a new programme under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), under which Assam will receive nearly 1,500 kilometres of new rural roads. ​

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 2,000 crore and is expected to significantly improve connectivity in remote and rural areas of the state. ​

Union Minister Chouhan, in his address, lauded Assam’s efforts to strengthen rural development programmes and said the Centre remains committed to supporting the state’s initiatives to empower farmers and self-help groups.

​The measures announced at the event are expected to boost rural livelihoods, promote agricultural exports, and accelerate infrastructure development, reinforcing Assam’s push towards sustainable and inclusive rural growth.

--IANS

tdr/dan

​