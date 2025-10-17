Assam CM welcomes Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Zubeen Garg’s residence

Guwahati, Oct 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday acknowledged Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the residence of late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, describing it as a welcome gesture while also drawing a sharp comparison with the Congress party’s absence during the funeral of another Assamese legend, Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, who met Zubeen Garg’s family earlier in the day and called for a transparent and time-bound probe into the singer’s mysterious death in Singapore, described the late artist as “honest, transparent, unshakable, and beautiful — like Mount Kanchenjunga.”

His remarks came as part of his emotional tribute to Garg, who passed away nearly a month ago under circumstances that continue to raise questions in both India and Singapore.

Responding to LoP Rahul Gandhi’s visit, Sarma said the Congress leader’s arrival, though delayed, was appreciated.

“When Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s body was at Judge’s Field for public tribute and cremation, not a single senior Congress leader came during those three days,” Sarma recalled, referring to his own time in the Congress party.

“We were deeply saddened then. People kept asking us questions.”

The Chief Minister, however, avoided turning the moment into a political confrontation.

“Better late than never. Since he came to pay tribute to our beloved artist, I welcome his visit to Assam. I don’t want to make any political comments about it,” Sarma said.

Sarma also acknowledged the diplomatic strain with Singapore amid the ongoing probe into Garg’s death, hinting at backchannel efforts to resolve the issue.

“There are certain tensions, but we are handling the matter sensitively. Our focus is on bringing justice and clarity for Zubeen Garg’s family and the people of Assam,” he noted.

LoP Rahul Gandhi’s visit — coming 28 days after Garg’s death — has drawn widespread attention across Assam, with both the state government and opposition parties emphasising the need for truth and transparency in the investigation.

