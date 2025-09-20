Assam CM to receive Zubeen Garg's mortal remains in Delhi today

Guwahati, Sep 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will receive the mortal remains of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to CM Sarma, the autopsy of Garg was completed in Singapore, and the body was handed over to the Indian ambassador and a friend of the late singer.

CM Sarma said, "The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg will reach New Delhi today, and we will bring him to Guwahati on Sunday at 6 a.m."

The singer's body will be taken first to his house in Kahilipara in Guwahati.

"I have instructed the police to make a proper arrangement so that the family members of Zubeen can spend some intimate moments with him for one last time. The mortal remains of the iconic singer will later be taken to Sarusajai sports complex, and it will be kept there for the public to pay their last respects to him."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that the CID probe into the circumstances leading to the sudden death of Garg in Singapore.

The state government has already directed the Assam Police to transfer all FIRs lodged in connection with the incident to the CID for a comprehensive inquiry.

"Multiple FIRs have been filed against Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and Shri Sidharth Sarma in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the DGP to hand over all the cases to the CID for a consolidated investigation," CM Sarma said.

Notably, Shyam Kanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the Northeast Festival, and Siddhartha Sharma worked as Garg's manager.

The 52-year-old singer, best known nationally for the hit number 'Ya Ali' from the Bollywood film 'Gangster', passed away on Friday afternoon after suffering a seizure while swimming off a yacht in Singapore.

He had reportedly complained of breathlessness before collapsing. Despite being administered CPR and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, doctors declared him dead around 2.50 p.m.

Authorities in Singapore have completed the autopsy, and the body was formally handed over to members of his entourage in the presence of Indian embassy officials.

Assam has declared a three-day mourning period from September 20 to 22.

During this time, no official entertainment programmes, ceremonial functions, or government-hosted dinners will be held.

His death has left an irreplaceable void in the state’s cultural landscape, with tributes pouring in from across India and abroad.

