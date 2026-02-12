Assam CM says forest area almost double Delhi's size under encroachment, blames Cong

Guwahati, Feb 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that nearly 2,676 square km of forest land -- an area almost twice the size of Delhi -- is currently under encroachment in the state, attributing the situation to policies followed during previous Congress governments.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the figures were being shared to put the scale of the issue in perspective for those unaware of the extent of the problem faced by the present government.

“2,676 sq km of forest land -- an area almost twice the size of Delhi -- is under encroachment. Rest assured, BJP4Assam is working to fix this,” Sarma posted.

The statement comes amid a series of eviction drives and forest protection measures undertaken by the Assam government across several districts.

According to officials, the state government has intensified efforts to reclaim encroached forest land as part of a broader strategy to conserve wildlife habitats, maintain ecological balance and promote sustainable development.

Senior BJP leaders have alleged that unchecked encroachment during earlier Congress regimes led to large-scale degradation of reserved forests and wildlife corridors. The current dispensation has maintained that the issue poses serious threats to biodiversity, management of human-animal conflict and long-term environmental security in the state.

Government sources said detailed surveys and satellite mapping are being used to assess the extent of encroachment and identify priority areas for action. Reclaimed land, officials added, would be restored through afforestation drives and strengthened forest management practices.

The Opposition, however, has criticised the eviction exercises, alleging that they disproportionately affect marginalised communities. The state government has countered these claims, asserting that all actions are being carried out in accordance with the law and after following due process.

Political observers view Sarma’s remarks as part of the BJP’s attempt to underscore its governance narrative ahead of upcoming elections, projecting a firm stance on land protection and environmental governance while holding previous administrations responsible for the crisis.

With forest conservation emerging as a key policy focus, the Assam government has reiterated its commitment to reclaiming encroached land and safeguarding natural resources, even as the debate over evictions and rehabilitation continues.

