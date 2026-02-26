Assam CM launches three welfare schemes

Guwahati, Feb 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched three major welfare initiatives aimed at strengthening financial support for students and empowering youth across the state, particularly those pursuing higher education.

Unveiling the schemes at a programme here, the Chief Minister said the government remains committed to ensuring that no deserving student is forced to discontinue studies due to financial constraints.

The first initiative, Nijut Babu Scheme, is targeted at students enrolling in higher education institutions across Assam.

Under the scheme, students admitted to degree courses in colleges will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 during their first year of study, while postgraduate students will be provided Rs 2,000 per month. The scheme is applicable to students belonging to families with an annual income of less than Rs 4 lakh.

According to the government, a large number of students across the state have already benefited from the initiative, which aims to reduce the financial burden of higher education.

Building on the success of the Nijut Moina Scheme, which supports girl students at the school level, the government has extended its welfare focus to students transitioning beyond graduation.

Responding to long-standing demands, the Chief Minister launched the Mukhyamantri Jibon Prerona Scheme, a new initiative designed to support students, especially young women, after completing their degree courses.

Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided to graduates during the crucial transition phase when many prepare for competitive examinations such as civil services, banking and other recruitment tests, or pursue professional courses.

The government noted that during this period, a lack of steady income often poses serious challenges, particularly for women, forcing many to abandon career aspirations.

The Mukhyamantri Jibon Prerona Scheme seeks to bridge this gap by offering economic support, enabling students to focus on preparation and skill-building without financial distress.

The Chief Minister said the three schemes together reflect the government's holistic approach towards education, women empowerment and youth development, adding that sustained investment in students is key to building a skilled and self-reliant Assam.

