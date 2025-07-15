Assam CM knew about drone attacks at ULFA-I camps: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, July 15 (IANS) Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday claimed that the drone strikes carried out by Indian forces at the base camps of ULFA-I can not happen without the knowledge of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi told reporters: “The precision drone strikes carried out at the base camps of ULFA-I must have been done after giving prior information to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. To carry out this kind of attack, some sort of coordination is required between the state government and the Union Home Ministry.”

Gogoi pointed out that for the last few months, on more than one occasion, Sarma mentioned that he has been in touch with ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah for peace talks.

“So, the centre must have informed Himanta Biswa Sarma about the probable drone attacks,” he said.

The Congress leader also raised doubts about the future of peace talks with ULFA-I following the precision drone strikes.

“We have been waiting for ULFA-I to surrender their arms, and they come to the table for the peace talks. However, the latest drone attacks might bring some resistance to the probable peace talks,” he said, adding that ULFA-I cadres who were killed in the drone attacks were Assamese people.

On Sunday, Sarma claimed that the state police were not involved in any drone attack carried out at the camps of the banned militant outfit ULFA-I.

He also mentioned that even Army did not confirm any such attacks on the outlawed group.

Addressing the media, Sarma refuted speculation about the state police's role in a reported incident, asserting, “Assam Police is not involved in this incident. There has been no strike from the soil of Assam.”

Emphasising the need for clarity, Sarma added, “We need more details on the matter. If such an operation has indeed occurred, the Indian Army will issue an official statement. As of now, there has been no communication from the defence establishment.”

The Indian Army has denied that it carried out drone attacks on the eastern headquarters of the banned United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) in Myanmar.

--IANS

tdr/dan