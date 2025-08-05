Assam CM hails Bodoland’s transformation under BJP’s rule

Guwahati, Aug 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday credited the BJP government for ushering in lasting peace and development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), calling it one of the “biggest achievements” of the party’s tenure.

Addressing a series of public meetings across BTR in the lead-up to the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Sarma said the region has witnessed a dramatic transformation - from a hotbed of violence to a model of peace and prosperity.

“BTR was once synonymous with fear and unrest. In earlier times, elections were marred by armed intimidation - AK-47s ruled the streets, and candidates sought votes at gunpoint,” Sarma remarked.

“Today, candidates seek votes with folded hands. That is the difference the BJP has brought.”

The Chief Minister, who has been touring the region for the past three days, cited improvements in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and access to clean drinking water as signs of the BJP-led government’s development push in the region.

“We have delivered a peaceful and progressive Bodoland. This is one of the greatest success stories of New Assam,” Sarma said, adding that the BTR now stands as a beacon of mutual coexistence and inclusive growth.

On the contentious issue of land encroachment within the BTR, Sarma clarified that any decisions on eviction must come from the council itself.

“We will support them if asked, but the initiative must be theirs,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of a consultative approach to governance, particularly in conferring land rights to indigenous communities in tribal belts and blocks.

As political momentum builds ahead of the BTC elections - expected to be held in September - Sarma noted the growing public support for the BJP and expressed confidence in the party’s electoral prospects.

While the BJP currently partners with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) in administering the BTC, the party is planning to contest the polls independently.

Pressed on whether the BJP aims to form the next council on its own, Sarma said, “That is not the focus of our discussion right now. We will decide on the number of seats to contest by August 20.”

The Chief Minister also weighed in on speculation about a possible alliance between the UPPL, led by BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), headed by Hagrama Mohilary.

“If they choose to align, it will simplify matters for us, as the state government will have to coordinate with just one party,” he said.

Regarding BJP’s state ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Sarma advised the party to field candidates only where it has strong electoral prospects.

“They should not contest just to defeat us,” he said pointedly.

