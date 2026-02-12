Assam CM defamation case: Court asks Gaurav Gogoi and others to appear before it on March 9

Guwahati, Feb 12 (IANS) A court in Assam's Kamrup district on Thursday issued significant directions in connection with the Rs 500 crore defamation case filed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while granting an interim stay in the matter.

Read More

As per the court's order, Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi has been restrained from making any public comments or statements related to the Chief Minister's assets until further orders.

Similar directions have been issued to Congress leaders Jitendra Singh and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The court has also issued directions to Jayanta Baruah, owner of the Assamese daily Asomiya Pratidin, in relation to the case.

Further, the court directed seven individuals, including Gaurav Gogoi, to appear before it on March 9, when the matter will be taken up for the next hearing.

Chief Minister Sarma had filed the defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 500 crore, alleging that false, defamatory and malicious statements were made against him concerning his personal assets and integrity, with the intent to tarnish his public image.

The case assumes political significance amid heightened political activity in Assam, where allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have intensified in recent months.

While granting the interim stay, the court emphasised the need to maintain restraint and ensure that ongoing judicial proceedings are not influenced by public statements or media reportage.

Reacting earlier to the controversy, the Chief Minister had maintained that he would pursue legal remedies to protect his reputation, asserting that accountability must accompany public discourse, particularly when serious allegations are made without substantiated evidence.

On the other hand, Congress leaders have maintained that they are exercising their democratic right to question those in power, even as the legal process continues.

The court is expected to further examine the submissions of all parties during the next hearing on March 9, when the respondents have been asked to remain present.

--IANS

tdr/svn