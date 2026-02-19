Assam CM advises Akhil Gogoi to behave as 'mature person'

Guwahati, Feb 19 (IANS) Raijor Dal Chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Thursday expressed disappointment in the Assam Legislative Assembly, stating that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma did not address or acknowledge him during his concluding speech on the final day of the session.

Raising the issue on the floor of the House, Gogoi remarked that despite being present in the Assembly, the Chief Minister chose not to look at or speak about him.

"I was also present in the Assembly today. I don’t understand why the Chief Minister did not look at me or address me," Gogoi said, voicing his grievance.

Responding to the remarks in his closing address, Chief Minister Sarma made a series of comments directed at the Raijor Dal legislator, some of which were laced with sarcasm.

While congratulating Gogoi for his speech, the Chief Minister advised him to speak "like a mature individual" in the Assembly and maintain parliamentary decorum.

Sarma also extended good wishes to Gogoi for his future electoral battles, saying he hoped the Raijor Dal leader would win again.

At the same time, the Chief Minister drew a sharp contrast between leaders who emerge from grassroots struggles and those who rise through privilege.

Referring to Akhil Gogoi, Sarma said that he is a leader shaped by years of struggle and agitation, and not someone who entered politics with a "golden spoon", a remark seen as both praise and a pointed political observation.

The Chief Minister's comments prompted reactions from both treasury and opposition benches, underscoring the often sharp exchanges that have characterised the Assembly proceedings during the session.

In his concluding remarks, Sarma thanked all ministers and MLAs from both the ruling and opposition sides for their participation and cooperation during the Budget Session.

He said that healthy debate and criticism are essential for a functioning democracy and expressed hope that future sessions would continue to witness constructive discussions.

The exchange between the Chief Minister and Akhil Gogoi added a dramatic note to the final day of the Assembly session, highlighting the personal and political undercurrents that frequently surface in Assam's legislative debates.

--IANS

tdr/svn