Assam Cabinet approves anti-polygamy Bill

Dispur, Nov 9 (IANS) In a major social reform initiative, the Assam Cabinet, on Sunday, approved the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, aimed at outlawing and eliminating the practice of polygamy across the state, except in Sixth Schedule areas.

The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan, marks a decisive step towards promoting gender justice and social harmony.

The Bill prohibits any individual from marrying if they already have a living spouse, are not legally separated, or if their earlier marriage has not been dissolved by a decree of divorce.

It also provides for compensation to women affected by polygamous marriages, acknowledging the immense hardship such victims often endure.

The state government said the legislation has been framed "to save society from the scourge of such practices" and to uphold lawful and equitable marital relationships in the state.

Alongside this landmark move, the state Cabinet also cleared several other significant proposals.

It approved administrative sanction for the first phase of the state-of-the-art Judicial Township at Rangmahal in Guwahati, with a financial outlay of Rs 478.78 crore.

The project will feature an integrated High Court Complex comprising a High Court Building (G+4), a Bar Building (G+6), and an Office Building (G+6) -- all interlinked through connecting bridges.

The state Cabinet gave its approval to the Assam Startup and Innovation Policy 2025–30, designed to position Assam as a leading startup hub in India over the next five years.

With a total financial implication of Rs 397 crore, the policy offers a range of funding instruments, including ideation grants, prototype development support, and venture capital funding of up to Rs 10 crore per startup.

The meeting also approved the Career Advancement Scheme for assistant professors and librarians in government and autonomous colleges, and sanctioned the establishment of SU-KA-PHA University in Assam at undivided Sivasagar, preferably in Charaideo district, to promote higher education.

