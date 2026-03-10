Assam Cabinet allocates 10 bighas of land for Zubeen Garg memorial

Guwahati, March 10 (IANS) The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday approved the allocation of 10 bighas of land for the development of ‘Zubeen Kshetra’, a memorial site dedicated to late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg.

Read More

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the land will be formally allotted to the state’s Cultural Affairs Department for the construction and management of the memorial complex.

Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the government has also decided to hand over the official responsibility of managing Zubeen Kshetra to the Cultural Affairs Department.

According to Sarma, the proposed site will include a memorial and samadhi (resting place) dedicated to the legendary singer, who had a massive fan following across Assam and beyond.

Zubeen Garg passed away last year during a sea outing in Singapore, a development that shocked fans and the cultural fraternity across the Northeast.

Following his death, his last rites were performed in Guwahati, where lakhs of admirers gathered to pay their final respects. The cremation site soon became a place of homage for fans and well-wishers.

Over time, people began visiting the spot regularly to pay tribute to the singer, and the location gradually came to be known as “Zubeen Kshetra”.

Recognising the emotional and cultural significance of the place, the Assam government decided to formally develop the area as a memorial dedicated to the life and legacy of the iconic musician.

Officials said the proposed complex will serve not only as a memorial but also as a cultural space celebrating Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese music, cinema and literature.

Zubeen Garg was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Assamese culture, with a career spanning decades and thousands of songs across multiple languages.

The state government said the creation of Zubeen Kshetra will preserve his legacy and provide a dedicated place for admirers to remember and celebrate the artist’s contributions to Assam’s cultural heritage.

--IANS

tdr/uk