Assam: BJP to contest in three vacant RS seats

Guwahati, Feb 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the BJP is set to contest the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the state that are scheduled to go to the polls on March 16, while preparations are also underway to frame a strategy for the third vacant seat.

Sarma said the BJP has already decided to give party tickets for the two Rajya Sabha seats that are falling vacant and will soon complete the internal process for finalising candidates.

He added that the party will closely monitor the strategy adopted by opposition parties before taking a final call on contesting the third vacant seat.

“The BJP will prepare its tactics to fight the third vacant seat as well. However, the final decision on that will be taken after watching the strategy of the opposition parties,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma further informed that a panel of three candidate names will be prepared by the BJP’s state unit and sent to the party’s central leadership in New Delhi for approval.

He said the process of shortlisting names is currently underway within the organisation.

According to the Chief Minister, BJP state president Dilip Saikia will formally forward the list of shortlisted candidates to the central leadership for its consideration and final clearance.

“As per party norms, the state unit will recommend a panel of names, and the central leadership will take the final decision,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also hinted that the BJP is confident of its numerical strength in the Assam Legislative Assembly, which plays a crucial role in the Rajya Sabha elections.

He said the party will approach the elections in a planned and disciplined manner, keeping in mind both organisational interests and the broader political situation in the state.

The elections to the Rajya Sabha seats from Assam are scheduled to be held on March 16.

Political activity in the state has intensified in recent days, with both the ruling BJP and opposition parties holding internal discussions and consultations ahead of the polls.

With the BJP-led alliance enjoying a comfortable majority in the Assembly, the ruling party is widely expected to secure the two seats, while the contest for the remaining seat is likely to depend on opposition unity and strategy.

