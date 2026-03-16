Assam Assembly polls: ECI orders transfer of five IAS officers

New Delhi/Guwahati, March 16 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of five IAS officers as District Election Officers (DEOs) in Assam as part of measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

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In an official communication issued to the Chief Secretary of Assam, the Commission said the decision was taken after reviewing poll preparedness for the 2026 General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Assam.

According to the order, IAS officer P. Uday Praveen (2016 batch) has been posted as DEO of Kokrajhar, while Srishti Singh (2021 batch) has been appointed as DEO of Majuli.

Kimnei Changsan (2014 batch) has been posted as DEO of Baksa district.

Similarly, IAS officer Madhusudan Nath (2014 batch) has been transferred and posted as DEO of Chirang, while Jay Vikash (2021 batch) has been appointed as DEO of Udalguri district.

The Election Commission directed that the postings be implemented with immediate effect and asked the Assam government to submit a compliance report confirming that the officers have assumed charge.

As per the directive, the compliance report regarding the joining of the officers must be submitted to the Commission by 3 p.m. on March 17.

The Commission further instructed that officers who have been transferred out should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the electoral process in the state.

The transfers are part of the Election Commission’s administrative measures to ensure neutrality and transparency in the conduct of the elections.

Assam will go to the polls for all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The Election Commission has been issuing a series of administrative instructions and deploying officials across the state to monitor poll preparedness and ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

--IANS

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