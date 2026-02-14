Assam: AJP chief backs Moran ELF, differs from Congress position

Guwahati, Feb 14 (IANS) Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Saturday welcomed the inauguration of the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) at Moran by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying national security must remain above political considerations.

Read More

Reacting to the inauguration of the strategically important facility, Gogoi said any initiative taken in the interest of the country’s security and sovereignty deserves support.

“For me, the nation comes first and security comes first. Any work done to strengthen India’s defence preparedness must be supported, irrespective of who is in power,” he said.

His statement assumes political significance as it differs from the position taken by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, who had earlier raised objections to the Emergency Landing Facility project at Moran.

Without naming the Congress leader directly, Gogoi said defence infrastructure should not be viewed through a political lens.

“Defence infrastructure is not about politics or parties. It is about safeguarding the country and ensuring preparedness in times of crisis. Such matters should rise above political differences,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Emergency Landing Facility on the Moran bypass in Dibrugarh district, the first such facility in the Northeast.

The ELF is designed to enable the Indian Air Force to land and operate fighter jets and transport aircraft during emergencies, significantly enhancing defence preparedness in the eastern sector.

Security experts said the Moran ELF is strategically important, given Assam’s proximity to international borders and its role in the Northeast.

The facility is also expected to support disaster response, emergency operations and rapid deployment of defence forces.

Gogoi said Assam should take pride in contributing to the country’s defence infrastructure.

“The people of Assam have always stood firmly with the nation. Infrastructure that strengthens India’s security also strengthens the confidence of our people,” he said.

The inauguration of the Moran ELF marks a key development in strengthening defence infrastructure in the Northeast.

--IANS

tdr/pgh