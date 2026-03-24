Ashok Kharat case: No one regardless of political affiliation and high ranking officers will be spared, says Maha CM

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, assured the State Assembly that "no one, regardless of their status or political affiliation, will be spared" in the investigation involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

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The Chief Minister said this includes potential investigations into "high-ranking government officers" (IAS and IPS) and politicians, who allegedly provided Kharat with protection or patronage.

The case, which surfaced in March 2026, has sent shockwaves through the state due to the gravity of the allegations and the high-profile nature of the accused's connections.

Chief Minister Fadnavis added that a high-level Special Investigation Team, led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute, has been formed to consolidate the various cases and handle the sensitive nature of the victims' testimonies.

He provided harrowing details to the House regarding the Ashok Kharat case, saying that Kharat exploited women by claiming to be a divine incarnation.

Ashok Kharat committed atrocities by inserting fingers into their private parts and forced women to drink urine under the guise of "holy water" (teerth).

He detailed the proactive steps taken by the Maharashtra Police.

"Atleast eight FIRs have been registered against him (Ashok Kharat) across different districts. The offences include rape, molestation, cheating, and extortion. Specifically, Kharat is accused of repeatedly assaulting a 27-year-old woman over three years under the guise of resolving marital issues, exploiting a pregnant woman (the wife of a staffer) under the pretext of performing rituals for a "healthy child", and using "special powers" or "divine claims" to brainwash and manipulate women," the Chief Minister said.

Charges have been filed under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

In the Ashok Kharat case, the accused demanded Rs 5 crore by threatening to leak a woman's objectionable photos.

A case has been registered at the Nashik Police Station.

On February 18, 2026, Neeraj Jadhav circulated an AI-generated photo and subsequently deleted it.

"Although the victim could not provide immediate evidence against Jadhav, cases have been filed by taking the victims into confidence and providing counselling, while ensuring their identities remain confidential," Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

A complaint was filed by a woman at the Sarkar Wada Police Station in Nashik.

She alleged that she was repeatedly raped after being drugged and threatened that her husband would be killed.

Ashok Kharat reportedly used hypnosis and would often hypnotise women to exert control.

"Under the guise of "rituals", he (Ashok Kharat) would touch their (victims') abdomens and insert fingers into their private parts. He forced women to drink urine, claiming it was holy water. Claiming to be a divine incarnation, he (Kharat) threatened victims that any disclosure of these acts would result in "divine curse/wrath," the Chief Minister added.

During the preliminary investigation, authorities seized Rs 6 lakh in cash and two laptops, DVR, a revolver, live cartridges, and five spent cartridges.

"Additional victims have been identified and encouraged to file complaints through counselling. Efforts are underway to delete the victims' photos and videos from Facebook and other social media platforms," CM Fadnavis said.

"Authorities have seized assets worth nearly Rs 40 crore, including 33 acres of land and a farmhouse, 40 gunthas of land in Panvel, a flat in Pune registered in his daughter's name, a marriage hall (Mangal Karyalaya) in Sinnar. Investigations into properties registered under the names of his relatives are also ongoing," the Chief Minister added.

"The Shivnika Sansthan (the accused's institution) is under investigation. Medical examinations of both the victims and the accused have been conducted. Statements from the priests and other associates have been recorded. Based on the statements of four victims, five cases have been registered," he said.

CM Fadnavis also added that a proactive LOC was issued on March 10, 2026, a week before Kharat's arrest, to prevent him from fleeing the country.

This was based on an earlier complaint from another district.

Kharat was arrested on March 18.

--IANS

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