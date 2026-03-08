As new party is set to govern Nepal, neighbours watch with cautious optimism

Kathmandu, March 8 (IANS) Nepal election results may offer a chance to reset Kathmandu’s relations with India -- which have been less than warm of late -- with a strong government now expected in the Himalayan nation that can provide the impetus needed to break the ice.

The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the basis of bilateral relations, emphasising open borders and cultural kinship. India has been a key development partner for Nepal, contributing to trade and investment initiatives. Additionally, the relationship is rooted in social and cultural ties, with significant people-to-people contacts.

Despite the strong ties, the relationship has faced ups and downs, influenced by political changes in Nepal. Key issues, such as unresolved border disputes, a growing trust deficit, security concerns, and political interference, have added layers of complexity to the bilateral relationship.

“India has consistently supported peace, progress and stability in Nepal and, in keeping with our commitment, provided logistical supplies as per request from the Government of Nepal for these elections,” said India's External Affairs Ministry, welcoming the successful conduct of elections on March 5.

“We look forward to working with the new Government of Nepal to further build on the robust multifaceted ties between our two countries and peoples for mutual benefit,” added the statement, congratulating the government and the people of Nepal.

When the poll result was taking shape, Jayant Prasad, former Ambassador to Nepal, told IANS, “The only hope and wish, and some confidence I have is: The election throws up a clear mandate that provides good governance for Nepal.”

In recent years, there has been a growing influence of China, raising New Delhi’s concerns in some areas. Even with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) now set to form the next government in Nepal, it would be pragmatic not to expect an overnight shift in diplomatic gear.

When the party fell short of mentioning a major project in the eastern district of Jhapa, at the border with India’s sensitive Siliguri corridor or “chicken’s neck”, it was seen as a major shift from former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s “pro-China” stand.

The Damak Industrial Park was part of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which New Delhi had red-flagged, considering the sensitivity it posed at the strategic border point. However, in the same manifesto, the RSP also promised to review the exchange rate with India. Since 1993, 100 Indian rupees have always equalled 160 Nepali rupees, no matter what’s happening in the world economy.

The party announced in the run-up to the election that it would change the currency exchange rate with India if it came to power. “Since the exchange rate with the Indian rupee has been stable for three decades, we will study and review this system with the participation of distinguished international academics,” stated the RSP pledge. It said the party will seek the opinion of prominent international experts for a detailed study reassessing the exchange rate framework with India.

While earlier governments were seen largely as “pro-India” or “pro-China” in their respective policies, RSP’s projected PM candidate Balen Shah is considered a strong nationalist. Like many among his generation, he would prefer keeping an equal distance from the two neighbouring giants without taking sides in case of a rift.

As with the party he now represents, Balen has raised the “Nepal First" rhetoric to woo electors in the run-up to the poll.

He earlier expressed sentiments for other nations on social media using words that any politician or diplomat would simply abhor. But that was earlier. Though reports link his student days in India, his supporters see Balen as someone who will work only for Nepal’s interests.

The engineer-rapper had put up a “Greater Nepal” map in his mayoral office that included certain Indian territories. It was referred to as a symbolic reply to India, exhibiting the “Akhand Bharat” mural in the new Parliament building.

Balen had also called for a ban on Indian movies, criticising a film describing Goddess Sita as “India’s daughter”. He contested the claim, highlighting traditions that put her birthplace in what is Nepal’s territory or close to its border with Bihar.

When he assumes office, it will be as the head of a single-party government, marking the first time since Nepal adopted its constitution in 2015.

With employment and economy being the key issues, RSP leaders will follow the 'Nepal First' policy. According to World Bank data, India is Nepal's largest trading partner, accounting for USD 8.6 billion or 63 per cent of imports; China follows at USD 1.8 billion or 13 per cent.

