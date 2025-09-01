As Bihar yatra ends, BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for insulting voters, ECI

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) On a day when Rahul Gandhi wrapped up his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha for insulting voters and undermining a constitutional body like the ECI.

Addressing media persons at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Prasad said the purpose behind Gandhi’s yatra was to demand the revival of the malpractice of capturing booths.

“He wants to revive ballot papers to facilitate booth capturing,” the BJP leader said, linking the Mahagathbandhan’s opposition to the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar to its plan to use muscle power to capture booths and let infiltrators vote.

He said Gandhi’s habit of questioning his party’s losses in EVM-based elections amounts to disrespecting the voters’ mandate and casting aspersions over a constitutional body like the Election Commission of India.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for criticising the SIR, Prasad claimed that he wants the voter list to continue including names of 21 lakh people who have died, 7 lakh people who have votes at more than one place and 35 lakh people who have migrated.

Recalling the setbacks for the Congress in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi, the BJP leader said Gandhi is systematically disrespecting the mandate of voters by abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleging irregularities in the last three Lok Sabha elections won by the BJP under his leadership.

“Are you also trying to disrespect the voters of Bihar?” asked the former Union Minister, urging electors to “crush Gandhi’s arrogance” once again.

“I want to announce from this platform that voters in Bihar are again going to defeat the Congress,” he said.

Prasad said the Congress has always tried to mislead voters by discrediting PM Modi’s Lok Sabha election victories and alleging collusion between the BJP and the ECI.

He also alleged that Gandhi has a habit of making false statements and running away from giving evidence on oath. “Now, he is alleging discrepancies in voter lists in Bihar; earlier, he raised the issue of Rafale and Pegasus,” the BJP leader said.

Hitting out at the ballot-based elections, Prasad said, being a party worker from Patna, he used to make a list after every ballot-based election on the number of booths captured and seek re-election on these booths.

--IANS

