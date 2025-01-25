Arvind Kejriwal Urges Citizens to Safeguard Vote on National Voters Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Voters Day, AAP Convenor and Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended his best wishes to the people of the nation.

Kejriwal urged citizens to remain vigilant against those attempting to buy votes with money or gifts quoting the video he shared on Friday. He reminded everyone that Baba Saheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar granted the power of voting to the people, a right that should never be sold.

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote "Best wishes to all of you on National Voters Day. Beware of those who want to buy your vote with money or gifts. Baba Saheb gave us the power to vote, we should never sell it. Your vote not only speaks your voice but also decides the future of the country. Choose right, choose work."

On Friday, the AAP National Convenor accused the BJP of openly distributing money, gifts, and other items to "buy votes" and urged the voters of the national capital to not "sell their votes" to the party and to stand firm and protect the sanctity of the election process.

In a self-made video, Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack towards the BJP.

"These elections in Delhi are different. One and a half months ahead of the elections, money, shoes, bedsheets, sarees, ration, and gold chains are being openly distributed. Nobody has any fear of the Election Commission or that someone would stop them. This distribution is being done under Police protection, who are checking that all of these things are being distributed to the voters only," Kejriwal claimed.

"This is very dangerous for our country. This distribution is not being done with the government's money. This is being distributed by a few leaders of the 'gaali-galoch' party. Where did they get so much money? Is the money being used to buy votes? This is the money of their corruption that they acquired by looting the country," added Kejriwal.

In his appeal to the public, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Accept whatever they are distributing but remember one thing, do not sell your votes."

"Your vote is far more precious than a saree, shoes, or 1,100 rupees. Don't let anyone buy it. Vote for anyone you wish, but not for those who are corrupt and are trying to destroy the very essence of our democracy. They are a threat to the future of this nation," said Kejriwal.

The AAP supremo further in his message reminded voters of the sacrifices made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar for the right to vote, urging them to accept gifts but not sell their votes. (ANI)