Arunachal: Indian Army swiftly responds to Menchuka fire, saves lives and homes

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) In a swift and courageous operation, the Indian Army sprang into action to contain a massive fire that broke out in Menchuka town of Shi Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh, preventing a potential large-scale disaster in the remote region.

The fire, which threatened to engulf residential areas in the town, prompted an immediate response from the Army. Upon receiving a distress call, a well-equipped relief column consisting of two officers, five Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 86 other ranks was mobilised without delay.

Braving the harsh terrain and unpredictable conditions typical of the region, the troops reached the site quickly and commenced firefighting operations. Their relentless efforts not only succeeded in controlling the blaze but also ensured it did not spread to the more densely populated areas of the town.

Thanks to their timely action, multiple homes were saved and, most importantly, no loss of life was reported. In addition to firefighting, the Army personnel extended full humanitarian support to the affected families. Essential relief items, including food, clean drinking water, and basic necessities, were distributed to those who had lost belongings in the fire.

The assistance brought much-needed relief and reassurance to the local population, who were grappling with the aftermath of the sudden blaze. Menchuka, located close to the India-China border, is a strategically sensitive region with limited civilian infrastructure.

The Army’s quick response and compassionate outreach underscored its enduring commitment to national service and community support, particularly in far-flung and underserved regions.

The Menchuka fire response once again demonstrated the Indian Army’s core values of service, sacrifice, and nation-building. In times of crisis, the armed forces continue to serve as a pillar of support to local communities, showcasing unparalleled professionalism, preparedness, and resolve.

