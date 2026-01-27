Arunachal: Indian Army showcases weapons at ‘Know Your Army campaign

Itanagar, Jan 27 (IANS) The Indian Army continues to showcase its latest weapons systems and operational capabilities across various border states in the Northeast, highlighting its preparedness, technological strength, and commitment to safeguarding the region’s security and territorial integrity.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the Spearhead Division of Spear Corps conducted a vibrant “Know Your Army” outreach campaign for school students at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh aimed at fostering awareness, patriotism and career aspirations for the Indian Armed Forces.

He said that the event featured motivational talks by brave soldiers who shared real-life experiences of service, sacrifice and leadership. Students were given a comprehensive briefing on various entry pathways into the Armed Forces, including NDA, TES, IMA, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Short Service Commission and other opportunities, helping them understand eligibility, preparation strategies and long-term career prospects, the spokesman said.

Adding to the immersive experience, participants visited an Army museum and witnessed a hands-on display of modern military equipment, vehicles and gear. Lt Col Rawat said that the interactive sessions allowed students to engage closely with soldiers, ask questions and gain firsthand insight into life in uniform.

The outreach successfully ignited curiosity, discipline and a strong sense of national pride among the youth, inspiring many to dream of serving the nation.

The Indian Army continues its commitment to nation-building by connecting with young citizens and guiding them toward meaningful careers in defence services, the defence official said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a weapons and equipment display was organised at the Albert Ekka War Memorial in Tripura's capital, Agartala, to familiarise students and citizens, especially the youth, with the Indian Army's ethos, capabilities and commitment to nation-building.

Highlighting its strength, professionalism and commitment to national security, the Brigade had also organised a similar weapons and equipment display at the Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) in Agartala, intending to motivate young minds and foster a spirit of patriotism and nation-building among students.

