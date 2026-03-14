Arunachal Guv calls for innovation-driven education, strong start-up ecosystem in varsities

Itanagar, March 14 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Saturday urged educational institutions to nurture entrepreneurship and develop strong start-up ecosystems through innovation hubs, incubation centres, and start-up laboratories so that students can emerge as job creators.

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Addressing the 23rd Conference of Higher and Technical Education, the Governor called on universities to promote innovation, research, and creativity, encouraging students and faculty to develop solutions to regional challenges such as sustainable agriculture, biodiversity conservation, disaster management, and border area development.

He emphasised the need for focused research in areas relevant to the state, including Himalayan ecology, renewable energy, and indigenous knowledge systems.

Stating that technology is the biggest enabler, the Governor highlighted the importance of integrating modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, coding, and data science into academic curricula.

Lt Gen Parnaik said AI-enabled digital platforms, virtual labs, and smart classrooms can help students in remote areas access quality education.

At the same time, he reminded students to use AI as a learning aid rather than a substitute for critical thinking.

The Governor also stressed that sectors such as eco-tourism, agri-technology, handicrafts, and digital services hold immense potential for Arunachal Pradesh and align with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

He further underscored the importance of building strong collaborations with national institutions, international universities, and industry partners to strengthen research, faculty development, and global exposure, while also creating centres of excellence in Himalayan studies, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

The Governor felicitated pioneers of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging their dedication, vision, and perseverance in laying a strong foundation for the growth of higher learning in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, State Education Minister P. D. Sona called for a committed effort from all stakeholders to implement corrective measures in the education sector and emphasised the importance of digital transformation.

MLA and Advisor to the Minister for Education Mutchu Mithi, Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak, and Director of Higher and Technical Education Dr. Milorai Modi also addressed the inaugural session of the two-day conference.

In their remarks, they shared insights on strengthening the education sector and highlighted the importance of innovation, quality learning, and collaborative efforts to further enhance higher and technical education in the state.

--IANS

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