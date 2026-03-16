Arunachal Governor calls for productive investments to boost state economy

Itanagar, March 16 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K.T. Parnai (Retd.) on Monday urged entrepreneurs to create productive assets in sectors that can significantly contribute to the state’s development, stressing the need for investment-driven initiatives to strengthen economic growth and sustainability.

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The Governor launched the Business Transformation Programme for Micro and Small Entrepreneurs in Itanagar. The year-long membership and handholding entrepreneurship development programme saw the participation of a large number of entrepreneurs at the launch event.

Addressing the participants, Lt Gen Parnaik (Retd.) called upon entrepreneurs to create productive assets in areas that contribute to the state’s growth.

He highlighted opportunities in sectors such as hospitality in tourism, waste management, coaching for competitive examinations, preservation of local languages, and community information and service kiosks, among others.

Encouraging entrepreneurs, the Governor urged them to make full use of the workshop by actively learning and translating the knowledge gained into successful and sustainable enterprises.

He emphasised that while access to finance and infrastructure is important, the growth of enterprises also depends on strengthening the capabilities of entrepreneurs.

Skills in business planning, financial management, marketing strategies and the adoption of modern technologies, he said, are essential for enterprises to grow, innovate and access wider markets.

Commending the State Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for organising the programme, the Governor expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen the state’s skill development and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

He also welcomed CII’s proposal to establish a Multi Skill Training Institute (MSTI) in the state to provide industry-aligned training opportunities for youth.

Highlighting the importance of the sector, the Governor said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form the backbone of India’s economy, contributing nearly 30 per cent to the national GDP and around 45 per cent of exports, while providing employment to over 11 crore people across the country.

In Arunachal Pradesh too, MSMEs are steadily expanding, with nearly 50,000 enterprises registered across sectors such as food processing, tourism and hospitality, retail services, handloom and handicrafts, construction services and small-scale manufacturing.

“These enterprises play a vital role in strengthening local economies across districts,” he said.

The Governor further said that innovation and startups are gaining momentum in the state.

Over the past four years, the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park has incubated 106 startups, of which 38 per cent are led by women.

He added that the state was recognised as a Best Performing State under the National Startup Ranking Framework in January 2025 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

Secretary, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Bullo Mamu also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the state government in the sector.

--IANS

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