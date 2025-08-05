Arrested Bangladeshi model filed police complaint as Indian citizen

Kolkata, Aug 5 (IANS) Santa Paul, the recently arrested Bangladeshi model, tried multiple means to camouflage as an Indian citizen, even trying to engage with the local administration and police on various pretexts, investigating officers in the case revealed on Tuesday.

Investigating officials said that Paul was desperate to keep her image clean as a purported Indian citizen. She did not hesitate to approach the police with a fictitious complaint, posing as an Indian citizen and as a resident and seeking justice.

A police officer said on Tuesday that Paul, during her stay in Kolkata after expiry of her visa, registered a fictitious complaint with the police, accusing an interior designer company, whom she appointed for decoration of her flat at Gold Green in South Kolkata, of cheating her out of lakhs of rupees.

“She had filed the written complaint against the interior designer company at Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata's Behala area. Santa Paul had bought a flat in Golf Green in South Kolkata. She was given a quote of several lakhs of rupees by an interior decoration company which she had hired to design her flat,” a city police official said.

In her complaint, the city police official said Paul alleged that she had given several lakhs of rupees to the company concerned in the first phase. “However, as per her complaint, no work started even after making the payment. Therefore, she registered a complaint with the police," the city police cops added.

According to him, generally, a foreign national residing in any other country illegally without proper documents maintains a low profile and avoids approaching the police even if they become victims of minor crimes like forgery out of fear of his or her real identity being revealed.

“But this Bangladeshi model tried to be too smart and over-confident, and that is why she did not hesitate to approach the police with the complaint,” the cop added.

According to him, any individual could file a police complaint, and prima facie, it is not always possible to know whether that person is a citizen of India or an illegal foreign infiltrator.

Following her arrest, several questions have been raised about how she bought the flat in Golf Green and got it registered.

On Tuesday morning, the Anti-Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Kolkata Police nabbed one individual, Soumik Dutta, from Naihati in North 24 Parganas district, on charges of arranging fake Indian documents for Paul.

--IANS

