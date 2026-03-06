Around 90 pc electoral roll mapping completed in Odisha, says CEO Gopalan

Bhubaneswar, March 6 (IANS) The Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R.S. Gopalan, on Friday, launched a citizen awareness initiative on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and appealed to voters in the state, especially those in urban areas, to verify their details in the 2002 electoral rolls.

Speaking during a press conference held here, Gopalan said that the state CEO office is currently carrying out a large-scale mapping and verification exercise of voters in 2025 electoral rolls with the 2002 voters' list across Odisha.

He added that in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission, the 2002 voter list will be used as a baseline to map the 2025 voter list.

He urged the voters to verify their names in the 2025 and 2002 voter lists and submit the relevant details to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The Odisha CEO also advised that if any voter fails to find out his or her name in the 2002 voter list, voters may get the mapping done by providing the details of their father or mother.

If they are unable to find their own or their parents' names in the 2002 voter list, they may even provide the details of their grandfather or grandmother for mapping.

CEO Gopalan also clarified that no documents or Aadhaar card are required for this mapping process.

Once the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) begins, name registration will be carried out according to the prescribed procedure.

He also revealed that nearly 90 per cent of the voter list mapping work has already been completed, while efforts are underway to cover the remaining voters.

"Out of the remaining 10 per cent, at least 8 per cent voters will be mapped soon. Our aim is to achieve 100 per cent correction and verification of the electoral rolls," the Odisha CEO said.

The CEO noted that the BLOs have been assigned to contact voters and verify their details in the electoral rolls.

During the mapping process, details such as the voter's name, relative's name, age/date of birth, polling station, part number and EPIC details will be matched.

In this process, BLOs will provide assistance at the field level, and voters will be able to verify their details through the ECINET portal, Voter Service Portal, the CEO Odisha website and the ECINET mobile app.

