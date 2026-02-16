Army gave strong reply to Pak during 'Op Sindoor', cricketers did that on field: Dhirendra Shastri

Chhatarpur, Feb 16 (IANS) As India thrashed Pakistan in a high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo, the high priest of Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Monday linked the sporting triumph to the country’s larger spirit of strength and resilience, saying the Indian Army had already given a befitting reply to the enemy during 'Operation Sindoor', and now Indian cricketers had delivered an equally strong response on the field.

Addressing followers, Shastri said he had received “good news for the whole of India” and expressed happiness over the team’s dominant win against their arch-rivals.

“Indian Army gave a strong reply to the enemy during ‘Operation Sindoor’. Indian players delivered a fitting response to Pakistan on the cricket field as well,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Congratulating the players, coaching staff and support personnel, Shastri said the victory carried special emotional weight for Indians.

“I want to extend my congratulations to the players, members and coach. It doesn’t matter if India lose against any country, but we should always win against Pakistan. We will say to Pakistan, ‘Baap, baap hota hai’,” he remarked.

He also said the credit belonged solely to the players who performed under pressure.

“You will say, ‘Guruji, your contribution’, then I will say 'no'. It was the players who played really well. There was no contribution from our side. I only prayed. The Indian cricketers played, that’s why they are winning,” he added.

India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo to seal a spot in the Super 8. Chasing 176, Pakistan were bundled out for 114. Usman Khan top-scored with 44, while Shaheen Shah Afridi remained unbeaten on 23 and Shadab Khan made 14.

This was the biggest margin of victory in an India-Pakistan T20I encounter. The win also pushed Pakistan down to third position in Group A, behind Team USA, due to net run rate.

India, who posted 175-7 after losing the toss, were powered by Ishan Kishan’s blistering 77 off 40 balls. Hardik Pandya (2-16) sealed the win in the 18th over, dismissing Usman Tariq for a duck, as the contest ended with a familiar result in world cricket’s fiercest rivalry.

