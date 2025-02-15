Army Chief Hails India-US 10-Year Defence Plan, Boost to Defence Production

Noida: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi lauded the India-US defence deals signed following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States and said that the 10-year plan that will be laid out will greatly benefit defence production in the country.

He further said that the Indian Army has a big role not just in providing security but also in nation-building.

Speaking to the media after attending the annual reclaiming ceremony in Noida, General Dwivedi said, "We have received very good news that a 10 year plan will be laid out. The joint production will greatly benefit the defence production in our country, benefit the Indian Army and promote self-reliance."

"Indian Army has a great role to play in nation building and not just providing security," he added.

Notably, India and the US are set to begin talks to sign this year a new 10-year defence framework that will run from 2025 to 2035 and is expected to be finalized later this year.

The framework for the "US-India Major Defence Partnership in the 21st Century," is aimed at strengthening defence ties between the two countries, according to a joint statement released following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC.

Once this agreement is in place it will ensure that both countries can easily purchase defence goods and services from one another, promoting efficiency in procurement processes.

During the meeting, PM Modi and President Trump reaffirmed their commitment to a robust and dynamic defence partnership, with both leaders agreeing to review their respective arms transfer regulations, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

This review is expected to facilitate smoother defence trade, technology sharing, and the maintenance and repair of US-provided defence systems in India, as India's status as a 'Strategic Trade Authorization-1 (STA-1)' as well as a QUAD partner further solidified its position for defence cooperation with the US.

The two countries also agreed to initiate negotiations for a 'Reciprocal Defence Procurement' (RDP) agreement, which would align their defence procurement systems and allow the reciprocal supply of defence goods and services.

The US also plans to expand defence sales and co-production with India, including new procurement and co-production initiatives for "Javelin" anti-tank guided missiles and "Stryker" infantry combat vehicles.

Additionally, the two countries have agreed to finalise the procurement of six more P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft, which will enhance India's maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.

PM Modi and President Trump, "announced plans to pursue this year new procurements and co-production arrangements for "Javelin" Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and "Stryker" Infantry Combat Vehicles in India to rapidly meet India's defence requirements. They also expect completion of procurement for six additional P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft to enhance India's maritime surveillance reach in the Indian Ocean Region following agreement on sale terms."

These come under the "US-India COMPACT for the 21st Century" initiative launched by PM Modi and President Trump to drive change in "Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology" between the two countries.

While addressing the joint press conference along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump had stated that the United States will be increasing the defence sales with India with billions of dollars. He added that his administration is paving the way to provide India with F35 air crafts.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F35, Stealth fighters", Donald Trump said.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is the most widely deployed fifth generation fighter air craft. It took part in the Aero India 2025 show held between February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. It was Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition. (ANI)