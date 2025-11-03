Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi releases book on Op Sindoor, modern warfare

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi released a book 'General’s Jottings Rearmed', authored by Lt Gen K.J. Singh (retd), shedding light on Operation Sindoor and national security imperatives, an official said on Monday.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also praised the author for presenting deep insights into India’s evolving security landscape, providing a practical toolkit -- to analyse national and global security issues.

"Focusing on contemporary conflicts such as Operation Sindoor, the Ukraine war and the Gaza conflict, the book explores India's border management, defence preparedness and regional dynamics," said Additional Directorate General of Public Information in a post on X.

The book serves as a comprehensive reference for understanding the complexities of modern warfare, strategic decision-making and national security issues, said the official.

Earlier in September, Gen Upendra Dwivedi released Lt Gen K.J.S. Dhillon's (retd) book 'Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan'.

The book chronicles India's decisive multi-domain operation across the Line of Control (LoC) earlier this year.

Speaking at the launch, Gen Dwivedi stressed that the operation was not limited to its widely recognised 88-hour span.

"You may be thinking the war finished on 10th May. No. It continued for a long time because so many decisions had to be made. When to start, when to stop, how much to apply in terms of time, space, and resources… all these things were under constant discussion,” he said.

Talking about his book, Lt Gen Dhillon (retd) said: "This book covers everything after independence, the build-up to Pulwama and Pahalgam, and then what's the difference between Pulwama and Pahalgam, and why Pahalgam had to happen, and then from Pahalgam onwards right up to 6th, 7th May, the launch of Operation Sindoor."

"I think we are singularly honoured, and I am very lucky to have the chief amongst us today. Then the book builds up to the planning, the selection of targets, the ifs, buts, whys, and hows of the targets and then comes the target to weapon matching," he said.

--IANS

rch/pgh