Army Chief Gen Dwivedi felicitates Lt Col (Honorary) Mohanlal

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday felicitated Lt Col (Honorary) Mohanlal, one of India’s most celebrated actors and an Honorary officer of the Indian Army, for his outstanding contribution to society and his continued association with the Armed Forces.

Conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army in May 2009, Mohanlal has remained deeply connected with the Indian Army, embodying the values of service, discipline and national pride.

His dedication was notably visible during his voluntary contribution to relief efforts during the Wayanad Natural Disaster in August 2024.

Beyond cinema, Lt Col (Hony) Mohanlal has been a tireless advocate of social causes through the ViswaSanthi Foundation, which supports education, healthcare, skill development, environmental conservation and welfare initiatives across India.

A recipient of the Padma Shri (2001), Padma Bhushan (2019) and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2025), Mohanlal’s illustrious artistic journey of over four decades, spanning more than 400 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, has inspired millions across India.

In recognition of his spirit of service, philanthropy and unwavering respect for the uniform, the Chief of Army Staff presented Lt Col (Hony) Mohanlal with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card.

Mohanlal, who is fondly known as Lalettan in Kerala, is one of the most prolific actors in Indian cinema.

The actor made his film debut in 1978 with a minor role in ‘Thiranottam’, which was released later in 2005.

He rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s with versatile performances spanning drama, action, comedy, and thrillers.

He is known for his natural acting style and expressive dialogue delivery.

His career is studded with iconic films and roles that have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

His repertoire includes classics like ‘Rajavinte Makan’ established him as an action star, while ‘Kireedam’, ‘Bharatham’ and ‘Vanaprastham’, ‘Kilukkam’, ‘Narasimham’ and ‘Spadikam’. He has also made notable contributions to Hindi and Tamil cinema, with films like Iruvar (1997) and Company (2002).

