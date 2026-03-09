Armed robberies in Siwan, Samastipur trigger security concerns in Bihar

Patna, March 9 (IANS) Two separate robbery incidents in Bihar have triggered concerns over law and order after armed criminals looted shops in Siwan and Samastipur on Monday.

In the first incident, around six masked criminals carried out a major robbery at a jewellery shop in the Basantpur market area of Basantpur in Siwan district.

According to the police, the criminals entered Arun Jewellers and Utensils Store armed with weapons and threatened the shopkeeper at gunpoint.

They looted gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred close to the Basantpur police station, raising questions about security arrangements in the area.

After receiving information, police from the Basantpur police station reached the spot and began an investigation.

Puran Kumar Jha, the Superintendent of Police of Siwan, also visited the site to review the situation.

“Police teams are currently examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the accused. Efforts are underway to trace the criminals, and they will be arrested soon,” Jha said.

In another incident in Samastipur, criminals carried out a robbery in broad daylight near Bahadur Model Inter School in the Nagar police station area.

According to the police, three to four masked criminals entered a shop named Rahul Enterprises in the Bahadurpur locality and held a zarda businessman and customers hostage at gunpoint.

The criminals allegedly looted about Rs 4.5 lakh in cash from the businessman and also robbed a customer present at the shop before escaping from the scene.

Police later reached the spot and launched an investigation.

CCTV footage from the shop and nearby locations is being examined to identify the suspects.

Following these incidents, local residents have raised concerns about the growing boldness of criminals and questioned police arrangements, especially in cases where crimes occurred in crowded areas and in broad daylight.

Police in both districts have said investigations are underway and expressed confidence that the accused will be identified and arrested soon.

