Armed intruder apprehended by BSF on international border in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 12 (IANS) An intruder was apprehended alongwith a weapon by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers near the international border in J&K’s Jammu district on Friday

Police said that the intruder, identified as Abdul Khalik, was apprehended in the Pargwal area.

"The individual has been handed over to Police Post Pargwal (Police Station Khour) for further legal action," Jammu police said.

J&K has a 740-km-long line of control (LoC) and an international border which is 240-km-long.

The LoC is situated in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Kashmir Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri, and partly in Jammu district of Jammu division.

The international border is situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

The army guards the LoC while the BSF guards the international border. Both are deployed to check infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling, and drone activity on the border in J&K.

J&K Police and the security forces are deployed in the hinterland to carry out anti-terrorist operations and operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

The revised strategy by the police and the security forces is aimed at dismantling the complete support system of terrorism rather than just focusing on the gun-wielding terrorists.

The security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Properties created through drug smuggling and by engaging in terrorist activities are being attached after obtaining court orders, and a constant 24X7 vigil is being maintained in both the border and the hinterland in J&K after the suspension of Operation Sindoor.

--IANS

sq/vd