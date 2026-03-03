Armed assailants open fire in hotel in Rajasthan’s Churu, owner killed

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) A shocking incident of indiscriminate firing took place at a luxury hotel in Rajasthan’s Churu district, leaving the hotel owner dead and three others critically injured, said police on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 12.30 a.m. at Hotel 'The Royal Treat' in the Bidasar area of the district.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Yadav, three armed miscreants entered the hotel premises and opened fire.

Hotel owner Maniram Manda was shot multiple times and died on the spot. Three others -- Bhikharam Jat, Shravan Jat, and Prabhuram Prajapat, all residents of Dadiba -- sustained serious injuries in the attack.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Tuesday morning, capturing the firing inside the hotel premises.

Following the incident, the hotel was immediately sealed, and a heavy police force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The injured were rushed to Bagadia Hospital in Sujangarh for initial treatment. Due to their critical condition, all three were later referred to Jaipur for advanced medical care late at night.

Police sources indicated that the deceased, Maniram Manda, was associated with the liquor and hotel business. Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder may be linked to an ongoing rivalry with another group involved in the liquor trade. However, officials stated that the exact motive will be confirmed only after a detailed investigation.

SP Jai Yadav said that multiple police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the attackers.

One suspect has already been identified, and raids are being conducted at various locations to nab those involved, he said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the scene, and crucial evidence was collected from the spot. Authorities stated that the situation is currently under control, and further details will emerge after a formal case is registered and the investigation progresses.

--IANS

arc/dpb