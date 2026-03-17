Are photos of long queues for LPG in Mumbai, Delhi AI-generated: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday launched a sharp offensive against the government, accusing it of being disconnected from reality regarding a nationwide LPG shortage and asked if photos of long queues for LPG in Mumbai, Delhi AI-generated.

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Sanjay Raut asserted that the present administration lacks the character of past governments led by Pandit Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Indira Gandhi.

Comparing the LPG situation to a failed medical procedure, Raut stated that while the government claims everything is under control, the ground reality is "dead."

"Are the photos of long queues in Mumbai and Delhi AI-generated?" Raut questioned.

He highlighted the severe impact on the common man, claiming that 50 per cent of Vada Pav stalls in Mumbai have reportedly shut down.

School and college canteens are struggling to operate. Nearly 40 per cent of restaurants in Mumbai are facing operational hurdles due to the shortage.

Further, he said that the ancient Annapurna Temple in Varanasi — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own constituency — has been forced to shut its 40-year-old tradition of providing free meals (Annachhatra) to the poor.

Similarly, Shirdi’s Prasad distribution has been curtailed. "You claim to be pro-Hindutva and religious; at least provide LPG to temples, schools, and ashrams. Do not lie to the public," Raut added.

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Delhi visit on Monday night, Raut claimed that both the Shinde-led Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction were "founded" by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Amit Shah is the party chief of the Shinde Sena. Since he and PM Modi established these groups, it is only natural for the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to go and meet them. There is nothing to object to there," Raut remarked sarcastically.

Raut also accused the state government of "unethical" distribution of development funds. He emphasised that Marathwada and Vidarbha require urgent assistance and that the "backlog" in these regions must be cleared regardless of whether the local MLA belongs to the Opposition.

He further commented on the role of the Speaker, stating “Whether it is the Speaker of the Assembly or the Lok Sabha, once in that chair, they must be impartial. They currently act with political bias. Our Speakers should look to the ideals set by the Karnataka Assembly Speaker regarding neutrality."

When asked about NCP(SP) MLA, Jitendra Awhad's recent comments regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Raut declined to comment directly, stating that the people of Maharashtra had already expressed their views.

He concluded by touching upon international relations, claiming the U.S. has dealt a blow to India regarding the Chabahar Port, an act he described as something "even an enemy wouldn't do."

--IANS

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