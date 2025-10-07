‘Architect of Viksit Bharat’: BJP leaders hail PM Modi’s 25 years of public service

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked 25 years of public service as the head of a government, BJP leaders across the country lauded him for his "immense contributions" and the "unprecedented heights" India has achieved under his leadership.

Marking the occasion earlier in the day, PM Modi expressed gratitude to citizens for their "continuous trust and affection", pledging to work with greater determination to fulfil the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. On October 7, 2001, Narendra Modi took oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the first time. Now, in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister, he enters his 25th year of uninterrupted service as head of a public office.

Speaking to IANS, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said, "It is a very auspicious and significant day for Indian democracy. On this day, October 7, 2001, a person entered Indian politics in a transformative way, someone who changed the destiny and image of Gujarat and, eventually, the destiny and image of the entire country. Gujarat was struck by a disaster when Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister, but he handled it with utmost courage and took the state forward."

He said that Prime Minister Modi follows the "ideology of development".

"In these 11 years, the country has achieved unprecedented heights. The global standing of the nation has improved. The Modi government has done once unimaginable things -- from the construction of the Ram Temple to the development of rural India -- everything was done under PM Modi's leadership," he added.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, calling it "a historic day", said, "For 25 years, continuously without any break, he has served with dedication, working selflessly for the people, from Gujarat to the entire nation. First, he made Viksit Gujarat and now, he is making Viksit Bharat."

"In only 11 years, PM Modi made India the fourth-largest economy. Millions have come out of poverty, and inflation has been reduced. This proves that PM Modi understands the plight of the poor. No other leader in the world can do this -- only a global statesman like PM Modi can," he added.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha hailed PM Modi as the "son of Maa Bharti" and said, "The way the Prime Minister has taken the people forward -- from Gujarat to the Centre -- and the way the country has progressed in every sector, everyone in the nation feels proud."

Speaking to IANS, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, "Today is a very special day -- the day when he first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Throughout all these tenures, he has continuously served the nation and inspired everyone to work for the country. I pray for his long life."

Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Shaina NC praised PM Modi's governance record, calling it "exceptional".

Speaking to IANS, she said, "PM Modi's tenure in Gujarat and at the Centre has proved that his mantra is 'politics of performance'."

--IANS

sd/dan