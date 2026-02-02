Appoint task force of experts to study digital addiction in children: Minister Shelar

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) In view of the adverse impact of the growing problem of digital addiction among children and its impact on their mental and physical health, the Maharashtra Minister for Information Technology Ashish Shelar on Monday directed the Information Technology Department to appoint a task force of experts to conduct an in-depth study of the issue and recommend effective remedial measures.

The Minister quoted from the Economic Survey 2025–26, released by the Union Ministry of Finance on January 29, that highlighted the increasing risks of social media addiction among the youth and minors.

The report recommends setting age limits on social media usage for children and imposing restrictions on digital advertisements targeted at minors.

Considering the seriousness of this issue from Maharashtra’s perspective, and in light of the findings of the Economic Survey, minister Shelar has issued instructions to the Principal Secretary of the Information Technology Department Virendra Singh, to appoint a task force.

The proposed task force will include education experts, psychiatrists, child counselors, technology experts, management experts, doctors, legal experts, as well as officials from relevant government departments, said the minister.

“The scope of work of the proposed task force will include child protection and safety, impact on mental health, balanced and responsible use of digital platforms, effects on education and overall development, cultural and family factors, gender-based differences, rural–urban disparities, inclusion of all income groups, productivity and broader economic impacts, and a review of existing national and international frameworks for children’s digital safety,” he said.

Emphasising the need for proactive government intervention to ensure the holistic well-being of children in the digital age, Minister Shelar stated that this is the right time to adopt an informed and balanced approach to address this challenge.

He noted that the state has approximately 40 million children below the age of 18, of whom nearly 30 million are under the age of 15. Hence, the mental and physical well-being of children is an extremely serious issue of public importance.

In his letter, the Minister also referred to findings presented at the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society. The conference highlighted an alarming rise in mental health-related problems among young people, noting that over 50 per cent of mental illnesses begin before the age of 18, and that the prevalence of such issues has increased significantly among those below 35 years of age.

He emphasised the urgent need for preventive measures. Based on the recommendations of the Economic Survey and the evidence presented by experts, Minister Shelar said he has advised the Information Technology Department to undertake a comprehensive study of the issue to formulate a balanced and well-informed policy for the state.

