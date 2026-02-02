Appoint Sunetra Pawar as NCP National President to fill void left by Ajit dada: Chiefs of 30 party cells tell Patel, Tatkare

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Days after Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, over 30 different cells of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have written to the party's Working President Praful Patel and state President Sunil Tatkare demanding that she be made National President of the party, the post held by her late husband Ajit Pawar.

Read More

"The passing of Hon. Ajit dada Pawar, the pillar and visionary leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, has cast a deep shadow of grief over the party. In these difficult times, the party urgently requires leadership that is strong, composed, and capable of keeping everyone united.

"Hon. Sunetra Ajit Pawar Vahini has proven her commitment to the party and Maharashtra by accepting the responsibility of the state's Deputy Chief Minister under extremely adverse circumstances.

"Given her experience, loyalty to the party, and affection for the party workers, we — the State Presidents of all NCP cells — firmly believe that she is perfectly suited for the post of National President of the Nationalist Congress Party," said the letter signed by presidents of 30 party cells.

It added, "Therefore, we, the Presidents and office-bearers of various cells of the Nationalist Congress Party, unanimously and humbly, yet firmly, demand that Hon. Sunetra Ajit Pawar Vahini be appointed as the National President. We hope you will consider this request positively."

"I held talks with all the chiefs of different cells of the party and decided to draft a letter demanding Sunetra tai be made our party's National President," said the party's cultural cell chief Babasaheb Patil.

The letter has signatures of presidents of all party cells, such as youth, students, cultural etc, except for Rupali Chakankar who is the women's wing president of the party. Chakankar is also the president of the State women's commission.

When asked why her name is not included, Patil said, "The letter is signed by all those whom I managed to contact. I am sure that she will have no different opinion."

The demand by NCP office bearers for appointment of Sunetra Pawar as National President comes as Praful Patel categorically denied reports in some quarters indicating he had been appointed as the National President of the party.

Patel dismissed these speculations as baseless and untrue. In a post on X, Patel clarified that no such decision had been taken.

"I have noted a few reports circulating in the media regarding my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. I wish to state with absolute clarity that these reports are totally baseless and lack any truth," he stated in his post.

--IANS

sj/rad